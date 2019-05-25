CAMILLERI, PAULETTE JEAN (GREGORY) Passed peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at The Scarborough General Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with liver and kidney disease. Paulette, loving wife of Noel, proud mother of Jennifer and Jason and beloved nanna to Brooke. Paulette, a Kingston native is survived by her brother Stanley, predeceased by her brother Fred, sister Helen and parents Helen and Gordon Gregory. She will be greatly missed by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, her extended family and countless friends. Paulette touched everyone in her life, the definition of "cool mom" and the kindest, most compassionate, selfless and sincere woman to anyone lucky enough to have met her. Paulette will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be forthcoming. As per her wishes, she will be buried in Kingston with the rest of her family.

