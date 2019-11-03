FRIEL, Pauline Ann Pauline passed away on October 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Centre, surrounded by her beloved parents Edward and Margaret and brothers Brian (Maria) and John (Gillian). Pauline was the loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, Charlotte, Sarah, Aidan and Michael. Further survived by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Special thank you to the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Joseph's Health Centre. The world has lost a truly unique, creative, witty and loving woman. You will be missed Pauline. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019