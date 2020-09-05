PAULINE BRADY

BRADY, PAULINE (nee QUINN) June 29, 1921-September 2, 2020 Aged 99, Pauline passed peacefully at Ross Memorial Lindsay. Predeceased by her loving husband, Norman and eldest son, Douglas. She is survived by sons Alan (Janie) and Gordon (Penny), grandchildren Darin, Lisa, Alec and Christopher, great-grandchildren Willica, Cassandra, John and Samantha and great-great-grandchildren Paul and Zara. Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, Pauline volunteered for the Scottish Land Army in WWII. While working on the Andrew Carnegie estate she met her future husband, Sgt. Norman Brady of the Canadian Army Forestry Corps. Post war they married and raised two boys in Perth, Scotland before moving to Canada in 1950. Pauline lived in the west end of Toronto, making Mimico her home for over 60 years. There she was active in charity work including Meals on Wheels and Storefront Humber. She taught Scottish Country dancing and was a competitive lawn bowler, a pastime that took her to international destinations such as Portugal and Australia. In her nineties, Pauline continued to organize outings for local seniors. Her love of music and dance is a large part of the legacy she passes down to multiple generations. No funeral is planned, based on her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations to Women's Habitat would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store