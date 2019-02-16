COLERO, Pauline (Lee) Frances Passed gently and peacefully on February 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Lee's life was filled with love and loving. Fiercely devoted to her family, loyal to her friends and ever curious, she was a true force of nature. To think that she let go of this life, to finally reunite with her beloved George in the next, gives us great comfort. Lee will be missed and kept dear in the hearts of her entire family. On behalf of her three sons Tom (Lee), Larry (Chris) and Jody (Tracy) and their families, we'd like to quote our mother with one of her favourite sayings/ reminders, inherited from her mother. 'Life is for the living!' We ask you to join us in celebrating her life with us on March 18, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., just through the alley and across the street from where Lee grew up and met the love of her life, for a short service and a sharing of cherished memories. Food and refreshments following. Donations to Sick Kids Hospital please.
