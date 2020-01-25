Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
HARMAN (FAUBERT), PAULINE May 24, 1933 - January 13, 2020 Our sweet mom passed away peacefully at her long term care home, Fountain View. Mom was a lover of art and pottery. She devoted her life to creating beautiful works in clay. She was passionate about teaching pottery and did so for many years. A proud graduate of OCAD University, she was also a founding member of the Toronto Potters organization. Pauline leaves behind her loving partner Bruce, daughters Adrienne (Todd) and Sherrill (Rob), granddaughters Ivy and Exene. Survived also by her older sister Marie and sister-in-law Marilyn, as well as many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Friday, January 31st. Service at 1 p.m., Reception to follow. Many thanks to the kind and caring staff at Fountain View and DelManor Wynford.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -