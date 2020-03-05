Home

HURLEY, Pauline March 30, 1929 - March 3, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our wonderful, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Pauline passed away on March 3, 2020, just shy of her 91st birthday. We will miss her sense of humour, her beautiful smile and everything that she was to us. She is lovingly remembered by her Husband Leonard, her Children Brian (Sue), Loren (Rob), Cathy (Johnny) and Susie (Alex), Grandchildren James, Kenny, Tommy, Melanie, Jeffrey, Connor and Ryan. Proud Great-Grandmother to Weston, Grant and Savannah. Special thanks go out to her most caring and dedicated caregivers, especially Amar. At Pauline's request there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place. Thank You Mom, We Love You. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020
