IRELAND, PAULINE November 18, 1927 - February 10, 2019 Passed peacefully, while surrounded by her family, at the age of 91. After many courageous years of struggling with Alzheimer's, Pauline is finally at rest. She was the strongest woman we know and a fighter right until the end. Our hearts are broken and she is dearly missed. Lovingly remembered by husband of 72 years, Glen. Loving mother of Cathy (Roger) and Tim (Sharon). Grandmother to Crystal (Mike) and great-grandmother to Anthony and Matthew. Special thanks to nurses and staff at Bethany Lodge Long Term Care in Markham for their care and compassion. Family and friends are welcome at a visitation on Friday, February 15th, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, at Warden, 416-773-0933. Funeral Service Saturday, February 16th, 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens to follow. For online condolences, please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019