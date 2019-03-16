JEFFRIES, PAULINE Passed away peacefully, with her loving family at her side, on March 11, 2019 in Linsday, Ontario. Beloved wife of the Late Allan (2016). Devoted mother to Alana (Vern), Jayne (Vern), Todd (Lynn). Proud grandma to Kyle (Michelle), Sarah (Phil), Tyler (Ginny), Caitlin (Dustin), Derek (Amber), Blake (Arianna), Carly and Bailey (Gabe). Adoring great-grandma to Henry, Lyra, Hadley, Willow, James and Winston. Remembered by her sister Dorothy (the late Roy). Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12 p.m. until a time of memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019