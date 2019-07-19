PAULINE KANTOR

Service Information
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M3J 2P1
(416)-663-9060
Obituary

KANTOR, PAULINE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Pauline Kantor, 2 1/2 weeks shy of her 105th birthday. Beloved wife of the late William Kantor. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sharon Ublansky and Ronnie and Ferne Kantor. Adoring Bubie to Shauna and Jeff Garshon, Sherise Kantor, Jordan and Melissa Ublansky and Kelly and Josh Dyan. Great-grandmother of Cameron Gashon, Sienna Dyan, Isaak and Leia Ublansky. Thank you to the Thompson House for the wonderful care over the last few years. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Keltzer Synagogue section of Dawes Road cemetery. Shiva at 53 Edgar Woods Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Pauline Kantor Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019
