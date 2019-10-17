BRICKNER, PAULINE LILIAN (nee CHALLIS) June 5, 1945 – October 12, 2019 Sadly succumbed to her five-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, in her 75th year, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, with her husband Ed by her side. Pauline was the daughter of the late John and Emily Challis. Sister to John, and the late Derek and Doreen. Sister-in-law to Beryl, Mitchell (Helen), John, Chester and Joe. Aunt to Stephen (Nora), Andrew (Meity), Janine and Debbie. The family will receive friends at the CATHOLIC CREMATION SERVICES, 6933 Tomken Road (Tomken Road and Derry Road), from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, reception to follow. The final rite of committal will take place at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019