BRINTNELL, PAULINE MARGARETHA (nee HABERER) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Pauline Margaretha Brintnell (nee Haberer), age 91, on February 2, 2020, in Burlington, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald G. Brintnell. Pauline is lovingly remembered by her children Andrew (Jude), Stephen (Sheena) and Janet (Drew). Grandmother to Brian (Julie), Alex, Josh, Aidan, Jack and Quinn and great-grandmother to Saskia and Sacha. Growing up in Zurich, Ontario, Pauline spent many summers along the shores of Lake Huron with her sister and best friend, Florence Wettlaufer. After living in Burlington, Sarnia and London, Ontario, Don, Pauline and family settled in Dollard des Ormeaux, Quebec, where they remained for over 30 years. Pauline was very active in the community and with Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church where she developed many long and lasting friendships. She is lovingly remembered for her everlasting commitment to her family and her eternal optimism. She will be greatly missed. Friends are invited to visit Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington, on Thursday, February 6th, 7-9 p.m for visitation. A service to commemorate her life will be held at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3455 Lakeshore Road, Burlington, on February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Zurich, Ontario, once spring arrives. Pauline supported dozens of charities throughout her life therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020