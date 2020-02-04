Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE BRINTNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE MARGARETHA BRINTNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE MARGARETHA BRINTNELL Obituary
BRINTNELL, PAULINE MARGARETHA (nee HABERER) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Pauline Margaretha Brintnell (nee Haberer), age 91, on February 2, 2020, in Burlington, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald G. Brintnell. Pauline is lovingly remembered by her children Andrew (Jude), Stephen (Sheena) and Janet (Drew). Grandmother to Brian (Julie), Alex, Josh, Aidan, Jack and Quinn and great-grandmother to Saskia and Sacha. Growing up in Zurich, Ontario, Pauline spent many summers along the shores of Lake Huron with her sister and best friend, Florence Wettlaufer. After living in Burlington, Sarnia and London, Ontario, Don, Pauline and family settled in Dollard des Ormeaux, Quebec, where they remained for over 30 years. Pauline was very active in the community and with Christ The Redeemer Lutheran Church where she developed many long and lasting friendships. She is lovingly remembered for her everlasting commitment to her family and her eternal optimism. She will be greatly missed. Friends are invited to visit Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington, on Thursday, February 6th, 7-9 p.m for visitation. A service to commemorate her life will be held at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3455 Lakeshore Road, Burlington, on February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Zurich, Ontario, once spring arrives. Pauline supported dozens of charities throughout her life therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -