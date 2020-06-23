BUTTIGIEG, PAULINE MARY Pauline Mary Buttigieg, on June 19, 2020, aged 80, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of the last Sacrament at Casa Arkati, Malta, after an illness borne with great Christian fortitude. Pauline was a teacher by profession and over her career, shared her love of language, reading and life in general with pupils in Malta, England and Canada. Her life of service continued in retirement and on her return to her native Malta in 1996. She was the Founding Group Leader of the Mothers Prayers of Msida Circle; a former Secretary of the Salesian Co-operators; and holder of the Gold Cross of the Jerosolemitan Order of St. John the Baptist in recognition of her voluntary work done for the Monastery of St. Ursula in Valletta. She leaves to mourn her loss, family and friends in Malta, England, Canada and Australia. If desired, donations in her name may be made to Dar Osanna Pia in Malta or a local charity of choice.



