ROWDEN, PAULINE MARY (nee O'NEILL) At the Peterborough Hospice with her family by her side on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 19 years to Tom. Loving mother of Joshua Wood (Katrina), Dustin Wood, and step-mother of Gregory Rowden (Isabel) and Miranda Rowden. Cherished grandmother of Emily Anne, Taylor, Brooklin, Deegan, Daniel, Tatiana and Alessandra. Dear sister of Joanne O'Neill (Cliff Mount), Stacey O'Neill (Pierre Lahaie) and Kevin O'Neill. Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Evelyn Mabel (nee Lush) and her siblings William, Danny, Lenny and Ronnie. Pauline will be sadly missed by her niece Jessica O'Neill. There will be a Celebration of Pauline's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Words of remembrance and a time to share stories will begin at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Pauline, donations to the Peterborough Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019