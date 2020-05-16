STANBURY, Pauline Mary (nee DOWNING) Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her girls and her loving husband. Pauline will be greatly missed by her soul mate, Don and by her devoted children, Kerry (Scott), Kelly (Geoff), Devon (Nathan), Deanna and stepson Ryan (Steph). Her most precious grandchildren – Spencer, Graham, Charlie, Drew, Sanoah, Fletcher, Nella, Nathan and Violet – will always remember that their Nana's eyes lit up whenever she saw them. Predeceased by her parents, George and Eileen and her brother, Peter (Valerie), Pauline was the beloved sister of Trevor (Linda), David (Lori) and Christine (Steve). Over her long career as a Speech and Drama Teacher, Pauline had a profound impact on the lives of her many students. Always with a helpful and giving heart, Pauline directed many memorable community plays and worked tirelessly to establish the Mount Albert United Church Food Pantry. Pauline will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, her beautiful laugh and her fantastic butter tarts. A Memorial Service will follow once distancing requirements have lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Albert United Church Food Pantry, 41 Alice St., Mount Albert, Ontario, L0G 1M0. Condolences may be left on the Ogden Funeral Home website, www.ogdenfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.