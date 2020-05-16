Pauline Mary STANBURY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANBURY, Pauline Mary (nee DOWNING) Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her girls and her loving husband. Pauline will be greatly missed by her soul mate, Don and by her devoted children, Kerry (Scott), Kelly (Geoff), Devon (Nathan), Deanna and stepson Ryan (Steph). Her most precious grandchildren – Spencer, Graham, Charlie, Drew, Sanoah, Fletcher, Nella, Nathan and Violet – will always remember that their Nana's eyes lit up whenever she saw them. Predeceased by her parents, George and Eileen and her brother, Peter (Valerie), Pauline was the beloved sister of Trevor (Linda), David (Lori) and Christine (Steve). Over her long career as a Speech and Drama Teacher, Pauline had a profound impact on the lives of her many students. Always with a helpful and giving heart, Pauline directed many memorable community plays and worked tirelessly to establish the Mount Albert United Church Food Pantry. Pauline will be remembered for her kindness and generosity, her beautiful laugh and her fantastic butter tarts. A Memorial Service will follow once distancing requirements have lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mount Albert United Church Food Pantry, 41 Alice St., Mount Albert, Ontario, L0G 1M0. Condolences may be left on the Ogden Funeral Home website, www.ogdenfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved