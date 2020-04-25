RUSSELL, PAULINE NICOLE Aged 70 of Collingwood, Ontario, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a very brief battle with cancer. She was born to late parents Maurice and Julia Beaudin in Montreal, Quebec, on January 16, 1950. She is survived by her children Karen and Richard Russell, her older brother Rick Beaudin and all of her extended family. Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband Barry Russell in 2010 after 36 years of marriage. She was a loving mother, a proud grandma and a kind and generous friend and neighbour to those who knew her in Rosemère, QC, Brampton, ON, Collingwood, ON and many winters in Boynton Beach, FL. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made next year. The family would like any donations to be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society which operates "Treasure Tails" where she used to volunteer. Friends may visit Pauline's Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.