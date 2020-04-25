PAULINE NICOLE RUSSELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAULINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, PAULINE NICOLE Aged 70 of Collingwood, Ontario, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a very brief battle with cancer. She was born to late parents Maurice and Julia Beaudin in Montreal, Quebec, on January 16, 1950. She is survived by her children Karen and Richard Russell, her older brother Rick Beaudin and all of her extended family. Pauline was predeceased by her loving husband Barry Russell in 2010 after 36 years of marriage. She was a loving mother, a proud grandma and a kind and generous friend and neighbour to those who knew her in Rosemère, QC, Brampton, ON, Collingwood, ON and many winters in Boynton Beach, FL. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made next year. The family would like any donations to be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society which operates "Treasure Tails" where she used to volunteer. Friends may visit Pauline's Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved