Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE BURDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE OLIVIA "BOBBIE" BURDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE OLIVIA "BOBBIE" BURDEN Obituary
BURDEN, PAULINE "BOBBIE" OLIVIA (nee WATKINS) Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Toni, Patrick, Jo and Bobbi. Predeceased by her son Reginald who passed away in the Dominican Republic on April 3, 2019. Dear grandmother of Patrick, Brett, Jamie, Bobbie, Ester and Nate. Great-grandmother of Bria, Isaac, Willy and Robbie Jr. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. South, Brampton, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, 700 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -