BURDEN, PAULINE "BOBBIE" OLIVIA (nee WATKINS) Peacefully, at home, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Toni, Patrick, Jo and Bobbi. Predeceased by her son Reginald who passed away in the Dominican Republic on April 3, 2019. Dear grandmother of Patrick, Brett, Jamie, Bobbie, Ester and Nate. Great-grandmother of Bria, Isaac, Willy and Robbie Jr. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. South, Brampton, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, 700 Spring Gardens Rd., Burlington. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 15, 2020