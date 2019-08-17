PARKER, PAULINE "ANNETTE" On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Pauline "Annette" Parker peacefully entered into rest surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Sunderland, ON. Annette was predeceased by her loving husband Russell Parker in 1990. She will always be cherished as a Mother, Nana and Great-Nana by her Son Stewart (Debbie), Daughter Kathy (Keith), Much-Loved Grandchildren Brad, Lindsay (Ryan), Kendra (Justin) and Garrett (Renée) and Great–Grandchildren Mackenzie, Brayden, Zachary and Caleb. As per Annette's wishes, a private family memorial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions are welcome to be made to her much-loved "S.S. Keewatin" in Port McNicol, ON, or the Caitlin Elizabeth Morris Fund (Toronto SickKids Hospital). Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019