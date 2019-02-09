LASHLEY, Pauline Patricia Of Newmarket, Ontario Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019. Pauline will be sadly missed by her husband, Karl Sr.; her son, Karl Jr.; her grandchildren, Preston and Kennedy; and her siblings, David Blenman, Valda Blenman and Grace Simpson. The Service will be held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, 10030 Yonge St. at Major Mackenzie Dr., Richmond Hill on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. Interment at Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019