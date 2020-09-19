PAULINE PIELECH

PIELECH, PAULINE Passed away peacefully in Alliston, ON, September 14, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (1987). Loving mother of Janet (late Bruce), Teena (late Neil), Donna (late Paul) and predeceased by her daughter Jo-Ann (2018). Nan was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was a very caring and loving mom and nan, she will be greatly missed. A private committal service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online memories, condolences and donations may be shared at druryfuneralcentre.com