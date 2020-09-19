1/1
PAULINE PIELECH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIELECH, PAULINE Passed away peacefully in Alliston, ON, September 14, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (1987). Loving mother of Janet (late Bruce), Teena (late Neil), Donna (late Paul) and predeceased by her daughter Jo-Ann (2018). Nan was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was a very caring and loving mom and nan, she will be greatly missed. A private committal service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online memories, condolences and donations may be shared at druryfuneralcentre.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved