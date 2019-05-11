Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAULINE STRANG. View Sign Service Information Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel 195 King Street West Dundas , ON L9H1V5 (905)-627-7452 Obituary

STRANG, PAULINE (nee ADAMS) March 16, 1922 - May 1, 2019 With gratitude for her long, full life we announce the passing of Pauline Strang at the age of 97. Born in Vancouver, she was for 60 years the cherished and loving wife of the late Douglas Strang, whom she missed deeply these last few years. Doug, who was born in Ladysmith, BC, July 28, 1918, died in Toronto, November 30, 2012. He was a quiet, intelligent, deeply caring husband, father, grandfather and friend, who retired as a senior accountant for Shell Canada. It was at Shell in Vancouver that Doug and Pauline met after WWII, Doug having served as an RCAF Navigator for the Atlantic Coastal Command and Pauline as a Writer for the Women's Royal Canadian Naval Service in Halifax. It's amazing that they met at all. Pauline had become an accomplished executive secretary, more focused on cycling adventures across Western Canada than settling down. Doug had won the gold medal at UBC for Commerce and was intent on building a career. When they married in 1952, she taught him to drive a car. He taught her to drive a boat. Pauline never expected to move to Ontario, and although she and Doug raised their three children in the same house in Scarborough for five decades, their hearts never left British Columbia. That house was the centre of countless family gatherings, bracketed by Pauline's healthy cooking and Doug's lively discourse on the issues of the day. As the family grew, more folding chairs (woven by Pauline) were set up under the apple tree by the pool in the summer or the coffee table in the living room in cooler weather. Both were immensely proud of their three children, their spouses and their eight grandchildren: David Strang and Pat Galloway, Robert Strang and Bernadette Hardaker, Barb Strang and John McBrien, Ian, Caroline, Katie, Elly, Julie, Heather, Jackie, and Doug. They are dearly remembered by Doug's brother Art Strang of Parksville, BC, Pauline's brother Vic's daughters Mary Adams of Victoria and Beverly Ensom (Ron) of Ottawa, and nephews Allan Strang (Debbie) of Vancouver and Steven Strang (Linda) of Calgary. The family is deeply indebted to the staff and residents of Amica in Dundas, who contributed to Pauline's genuine pleasure and comfort living there. Much gratitude also goes to the paramedics, and the Juravinski Hospital staff of the ED, E3, and the ICU, who treated her with respect and dignity while capably attending to her needs and ours in the last chapter of her life. Pauline was, like Doug, a delight to be with to the end. They both will continue to guide us through their generosity, humility, commitment, kindness, perseverance, good humour, and most of all their love. A visitation for Pauline will be held at Marlatt Funeral Home in Dundas on May 25th from 12:30-2 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the chapel, and reception to follow. If desired, a contribution to help those in need would be Pauline's wish.

