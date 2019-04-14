Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAWLO WATRAL. View Sign







WATRAL, PAWLO Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at the age of 98. Pawlo was born on February 21, 1921 in the village Zarywenczi, Ukraine. A member of the Galician Division during WWII, detained in camp in Rimini, Italy, he came to the UK in 1947, settling in Coventry. He was a founding member of the Ukrainian Community in Coventry and a longtime member of the Verkhovyna choir there, as well as the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain. Predeceased by his wife Catherine, Pawlo is survived by his only daughter, Anna (Bohdan) and leaves behind grandchildren Lesya and Evhen. Funeral service will take place in Coventry, England and a 40th-Day service will take place on May 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3625 Cawthra Road, Mississauga, at 6.30 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to The Children of Chornobyl Canadian Fund or Ontario Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Vichnaya Pamyat! Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019

