BAILEY-LAYNE, PEARL It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pearl Bailey-Layne, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the age of 91, at Michael Garron Hospital. Pearl was the daughter of Ferdinand Bailey and Miriam Scott of Trinidad and Tobago, and was the loving wife of Ostwald Layne (deceased). Pearl is survived by her brother George Bailey, and two nieces, Dianne Daugird and Jeanette Dennie, and by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Pearl's lively and lovely nature resulted in her having many, many friends, in Canada, USA, and Trinidad. Pearl loved music, dancing, laughing and talking with friends, and sports of all kinds. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Michael Garron Hospital ER, CIU and Palliative Care for the exceptional care Pearl received from them over the last two months. Donations can be made out to Michael Garron Hospital Foundation. A celebration of Pearl's Life will take place on Saturday. November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Boulevard, Toronto M4H 1B6, 416-423-1000. Reception following the service. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019