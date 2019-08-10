Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEARL FRASER. View Sign Service Information Newcastle Funeral Home, LTD - Newcastle 386 Mill St. S. Newcastle , ON L1B 1C6 (905)-987-3964 Obituary

FRASER, PEARL Peacefully passed with grace and dignity, surrounded by the love of her family, in her 89th year on July 29, 2019. Pearl was the cherished mother of Kim (Greg) and Brent (Sherry); proud grandmother to Rob (Jackie) and Blake (Sarah). She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill (2011), and will be dearly missed by her companion Wally. Gentle, loving, steadfastly supportive, she never stopped surprising us with her capacity for strength. Despite an extremely arduous journey these recent months, she fought like a champion to stay in our lives. She was devoted to her family, inspiring us all with her quiet perseverance and determination. Pearl lived life to the fullest, she enjoyed playing golf, curling, playing cards with her many friends and enjoyed taking memorable trips to Florida, British Columbia and Australia. The family is deeply grateful for the compassion, care and dedication from Dr. Selby and her team at Sunnybrook Palliative Hospital in Toronto. As per Pearl's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of life will be held on August 24, 2019. Donations in memory of Pearl Fraser may be directed to "The Palliative Care Unit," in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M5, 416-480-4483. Online condolences at

