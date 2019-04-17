GOLOMB, PEARL On Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home. Pearl Golomb, loving and caring mother and mother-in-law of Hillary Selby and Terry and Robert Yanowski. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Philip and Irma Perelgut and the late Charlotte and Paul. Devoted grandmother of Mark and Renee, Paul and Jaqueline, Alan and Ayana, Daniel, Cara, and Jamie and great-grandmother of Kaia and Beau. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Holy Blossom section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 8 Covington Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Pearl Golomb Memorial Fund c/o Toronto General Hospital Foundation, 416-340-3935.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019