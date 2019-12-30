GOW, PEARL Pearl died on December 26, 2019, after having been ill for several months. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Graham, daughters-in-law Tracy and Susan, and her grandchildren Fraser, Michael, Robert and Katelyn, all of whom loved her very much. Robert Gow, Pearl's husband of over 50 years, died 11 years ago and Pearl had missed him every day. In accordance with Pearl's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Be at peace Mom; we will miss you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019