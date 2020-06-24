PEARL NOREEN DUBIL
DUBIL, PEARL NOREEN A deeply loved Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt. Born in Clarke's Beach, Newfoundland, on April 12, 1938, she passed away peacefully in her own home on June 17, 2020 in Cambridge, ON. "May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear to welcome you home. You may be gone from our sight, but you shall forever remain in our hearts, never to be forgotten." Predeceased by her Husband Edward Dubil, Father Jacob Moore, and Brother Stanley Moore. Thank you for all the love, laughter and memories, you will be dearly missed by your Mother, Elsie Moore of Clarkes Beach, Newfoundland, Sisters, Florence Moore-Limage, Rita (Ron) Bowering, Doris (Cal) Dorey, Brother Wayne (Amy) Moore, and sister-in-law Eunice Beaudin. Cherished and admired Aunt of Lori (Dave) Draper, Tim (Lisa) Moore, Noreen (Chris) Majek, Lorna Lynch, Trish (Paul) Seraphim, Sharon (Bob) Sutherland, Jim (Sharon) Bowering, Cindy (Larry) Beitinger, Jeff (Lorie) Bowering, Shannon (Frank) Rheault, Jason Dorey, Michael (Natalia) Dorey, Jeremy (Gordana) Moore and Justin Moore. Affectionately treasured Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt to many Great and GreatGreat-Nieces and Nephews, Aunt Pearl was thought to be "the coolest Aunt ever". Fondly remembered by extended family members Marilyn Pereira and Juanita Gaulton-Broadbent. Pearl proudly was a honored and respected employee of CIBC for over 47 years, having retired in 2002. She successfully broke the glass ceiling in many of her accomplishments and set a wonderful example of business etiquette, perseverance and tenacity for both her impressionable nieces and determined nephews. Pearl was particularly gratified at the age of 32, in becoming one of the earlier female Bank Manager's with CIBC, in December of 1970. Her humble, humorous, independent nature displayed throughout her lifelong career, gave for many funny and amazing stories that she delighted in sharing with her family. From far and wide, East to West coast of Canada and beyond, her family and friends will celebrate her life online, with plans for a Celebration of Life gathering at a later time, when it is safe and can be arranged to do so. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com 519-658-9366

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
I was saddened to hear the Pearl had passed away. She was a strong woman with a generous spirit. She was very welcoming and always made Ken & I feel at home when we visited. May memories bring comfort to her Mom and sisters and to all who knew and loved her.
Audrey Belbin
Family
June 22, 2020
Truly Beloved
Fernando Pereira
June 20, 2020
Anne Cira
