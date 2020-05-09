SMEELEN, Pearl "Penny" (nee BARNES) Peacefully, with her husband John at her side, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Beloved wife of John. Predeceased by her 1st husband, Kenneth Barnes. She will be sadly missed by her son Roger and his wife Debbie and their children, Courtney, Devon (William) and Taylor (Luke), her great-granddaughters, Adeline and Grace, her son Robin and his wife Lynda and their children, Matthew, Gillian and Hillary, and her daughter Bonnie and her partner Sylvia. Penny's career was in nursing and caring for people, it was a great comfort to her that the nursing staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa were there to take care of her. Private family service to take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Sickkids Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.