SBERT, PEDRO M. November 2, 1929 - May 18, 2020 Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Passed in Toronto, Canada. It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our Father and Husband. Our Dad valued his family above all else and we valued his love in return. Pa, we are here for you. Please look down and you'll see us. Your family misses you very much; Margarita (our Mom), Pedro, Maria (Dan), Mick (Ruth) and Eva (Mike). Te queremos mucho!



