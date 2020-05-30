PEDRO M. SBERT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PEDRO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SBERT, PEDRO M. November 2, 1929 - May 18, 2020 Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Passed in Toronto, Canada. It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our Father and Husband. Our Dad valued his family above all else and we valued his love in return. Pa, we are here for you. Please look down and you'll see us. Your family misses you very much; Margarita (our Mom), Pedro, Maria (Dan), Mick (Ruth) and Eva (Mike). Te queremos mucho!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved