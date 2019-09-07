Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEGGY JILL VINCENT. View Sign Obituary

VINCENT, PEGGY JILL RN, SRN, SRM Beloved wife of William (Bill) Vincent for 62 years. Cherished mother of Heather (Greg Wiltshire), Norman and Valerie. Loving grandmother (Momo) to Taylor Murray, Meredith Zahid (Zameer) and Jaden Wong. Predeceased by her grandsons Jackson and Janson Wong. Lifelong friend of Barbara Mattock. Devoted sister of Colin Hanks and his wife Pam of Bristol, England. Loving cousin of Alan and Sharyn Pink and their family of Bracknell, England. Missed by her nieces Jane Guest and Sally Griffiths, and by her nephews Graham, Douglas and Brian Vincent and their families. Predeceased by her parents Albert and Hester Hanks of Bristol. The family members are extremely grateful for the love and support provided by Bill and Peggy's neighbours over these past many years. We feel very blessed to have had you in our parents' lives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the Salvation Army.



Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019

