POUND, Peggy Lee January 13, 1946 - August 10, 2019 On Saturday, August 10, 2019, after a brief illness with cancer, Peggy passed away at Credit Valley Hospital. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, John Pound. Beloved mother to Ryan Pound and Lindsay (Paul) Makepeace. Dear grandmother to Finlay and Rhea Makepeace. Loving sister to June Williamson and Stan Williamson. Peggy was predeceased by her parents Lester and Rhea Williamson and her sister Dianne Lewis. Peggy's passions were family, friends and the education of children. She will be greatly missed. Friends may call at Turner and Porter Funeral Home – Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20th. A funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 3041 Mississauga Rd., Mississauga, on Wednesday, August 21st at 2:00 p.m. Cremation to take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stepstones for Youth (Registered Charitable number: 85355 0077 RR0001) would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019