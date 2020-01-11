|
HENRY, PEGGY OLGA (nee PARKER) May 23, 1928 - January 5, 2020 On January 5, 2020, Peggy passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by Gordon, her husband of 47 years. She is remembered with love by her daughter Joan and son-in-law Steve, and cherished by her beloved grandchildren Samantha and Andrew. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. Peggy loved to bake all types of delicious cookies and squares and was especially known for her incredible meat pies. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden, planting and tending to her flowers. Her green thumb extended to indoor plants where she was always growing another African violet to give away. Peggy was a strong and feisty woman who loved a party and to be surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle, Ontario, L1B 1C6, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff at Extendicare Cobourg for their warm and compassionate care of Peggy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Hospital. Online condolences can be made at newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020