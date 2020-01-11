Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcastle Funeral Home, LTD - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
(905) 987-3964
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY OLGA HENRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGY OLGA HENRY Obituary
HENRY, PEGGY OLGA (nee PARKER) May 23, 1928 - January 5, 2020 On January 5, 2020, Peggy passed away at the age of 91 surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by Gordon, her husband of 47 years. She is remembered with love by her daughter Joan and son-in-law Steve, and cherished by her beloved grandchildren Samantha and Andrew. She will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. Peggy loved to bake all types of delicious cookies and squares and was especially known for her incredible meat pies. She also enjoyed spending time in her garden, planting and tending to her flowers. Her green thumb extended to indoor plants where she was always growing another African violet to give away. Peggy was a strong and feisty woman who loved a party and to be surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held at the Newcastle Funeral Home, 386 Mill Street South, Newcastle, Ontario, L1B 1C6, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the staff at Extendicare Cobourg for their warm and compassionate care of Peggy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the Lakeridge Health Bowmanville Hospital. Online condolences can be made at newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -