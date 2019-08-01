Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

Peacefully at home, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, with her loving family by her side, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Norman. Loving mother to Michael and Christine, and stepmother to Karen and Dianne. Loving Nana to Caitlin, Connor, Christopher, Corbin, Austin, Maddie, Sara, Callan and Bethany. Dear sister to Jean and Allen. Peggy will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10 a.m., until the time of the Service of Remembrance in the Chapel. Service at 11 a.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Toronto Humane Society or Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, 2019

