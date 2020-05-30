GODDARD, PENELOPE (PENNY) (nee PARKER) We are saddened to announce that Penny passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia, her husband Wayne and her daughter Alison. She leaves her children Paul (Jen), Jill and her 5 amazing grandchildren: Jack, Everett, Tess, Reid and Robin. It was Penny's wish to be able to stay in her home of 47 years and it was with the help of her many friends and family that she was able to do so. Her family is very grateful for the love and support she received during this time. Penny was an active member of the West Rouge community in Scarborough. She grew up in nearby West Hill and lived in the east end for almost her entire life, except for short stints in London, ON and Whitby, ON. She dedicated the early years of her marriage to her husband Wayne, their dog Tad, building a cottage at Mayo Lake and also to her children - volunteering at school, hosting kids for school lunches, sleepovers and pool parties and memorable ski trips. Penny went back to work when her children were older and established a meaningful career and lifelong friends at University of Toronto in Scarborough. In her later years, Penny made many new friendships with neighbours, people from the dog park and the gym, in addition to her lifelong friendship with the 'Tattooed Ladies' of Heron Park PS. Penny contributed to community initiatives and organizations, while keeping her grandkids entertained and cared for, travelling and cottaging with her kids, grandkids and family dogs. Donations are not requested, however, if you knew Penny you knew her love of animals and she would have chosen to support a local Humane Society or Rescue Organization. A private burial at St. Margaret's in the Pines and celebration of life for friends and extended family will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.