HARTLEY, PENELOPE "PENNY" It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Penelope Hartley, on January 25, 2020, at the age of 79. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Gisèle) and Jennifer. Cherished grandmother of Charles, Dominique, Courteney, Justin, Frédérick and Renée. Predeceased by her husband Jack Hartley. She will be missed by many nephews, nieces and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street, Barrie, Ontario, on Saturday, February 29, 2020; with visitation at 1:00 p.m., a ceremony at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. For those wishing, in memoriam donations may be made to the (www.cancer.ca). Online condolences may be shared at www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020