PENELOPE (PENNY) ANNE O'NEILL (nee ADAMS) Born February 18, 1940, in Toronto, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on July 18, 2019, at Humber River Hospital, surrounded by her family. Loving daughter of the late Russell and Lillian Adams, Penny was a dedicated teacher with the North York Board of Education from 1960, until retirement in 1999. She will always be remembered as the most amazing mother (and father) to her daughters, (Mary) Colleen and Erin, as loving sister to Rosalind (Bonnie), as supportive and adoring "second mom" to many, including, Kyle and Kevin, Holly, Sol and a devoted friend to so many others. In her later years, Penny was blessed with the role of doting grandmother to Israel (Kevin Jr.), Juan, Gabriel and Jaden and experienced immense joy from her relationships with her grandchildren and extended family. She will be forever remembered by all who knew her as the most loving and giving person there was: a true angel! Rest in peace dear, Mom, Grandma, Abuelita, Penny. You will be forever in our hearts! As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Annex Cat Rescue (www.annexcatrescue.ca) would be greatly accepted. A celebration of Penny's life will be held on August 10th at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Anglican Church, 270 Gladstone Avenue, Toronto. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 8, 2019

