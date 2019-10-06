Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penelope SAIROGLOU. View Sign Service Information Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre 1591 Elgin Mills Road East Richmond Hill , ON L4S 1M9 (905)-737-1720 Obituary

SAIROGLOU, Penelope (nee KOURMOUSIS) March 21, 1939 - October 4, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother. Penelope (Popi). at the age of 80. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, into God's loving arms and to join her husband Lazarus, who she has missed dearly for these last 12 years. Loving mother to Mike (Debbie), Betty (George), Jim (Deanna), George (Sophie) and Maria (Adam). Proud "Giagia" of Zachary, Christopher, Alexander, Thomas, Andrianna, James-Lazarus, Penelope, Alexander, Olivia, Nicholas and Penelope. Popi left her small village in Nafpaktos, Greece at the age of 17 to start a new life. She was a young woman with big dreams and the work ethic to match. In 1965, she met the love of her life, Lazarus. It was a whirlwind romance, and soon they were back in Canada working hard and starting a family. Mom ran a very busy household raising five children and working as a seamstress. A woman of many accomplishments, her greatest pride and joy were her children and her 11 grandchildren, many of whom she helped to raise. Our home was always filled with the smells of great food and the laughter of friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at THE ELGIN MILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East (South-East corner of Elgin Mills Rd. E. and Leslie), on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in our chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., visitation 1 hour prior, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hellenic Home for the Aged or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



SAIROGLOU, Penelope (nee KOURMOUSIS) March 21, 1939 - October 4, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother. Penelope (Popi). at the age of 80. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, into God's loving arms and to join her husband Lazarus, who she has missed dearly for these last 12 years. Loving mother to Mike (Debbie), Betty (George), Jim (Deanna), George (Sophie) and Maria (Adam). Proud "Giagia" of Zachary, Christopher, Alexander, Thomas, Andrianna, James-Lazarus, Penelope, Alexander, Olivia, Nicholas and Penelope. Popi left her small village in Nafpaktos, Greece at the age of 17 to start a new life. She was a young woman with big dreams and the work ethic to match. In 1965, she met the love of her life, Lazarus. It was a whirlwind romance, and soon they were back in Canada working hard and starting a family. Mom ran a very busy household raising five children and working as a seamstress. A woman of many accomplishments, her greatest pride and joy were her children and her 11 grandchildren, many of whom she helped to raise. Our home was always filled with the smells of great food and the laughter of friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at THE ELGIN MILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East (South-East corner of Elgin Mills Rd. E. and Leslie), on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in our chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., visitation 1 hour prior, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hellenic Home for the Aged or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close