SAIROGLOU, Penelope (nee KOURMOUSIS) March 21, 1939 - October 4, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother. Penelope (Popi). at the age of 80. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, into God's loving arms and to join her husband Lazarus, who she has missed dearly for these last 12 years. Loving mother to Mike (Debbie), Betty (George), Jim (Deanna), George (Sophie) and Maria (Adam). Proud "Giagia" of Zachary, Christopher, Alexander, Thomas, Andrianna, James-Lazarus, Penelope, Alexander, Olivia, Nicholas and Penelope. Popi left her small village in Nafpaktos, Greece at the age of 17 to start a new life. She was a young woman with big dreams and the work ethic to match. In 1965, she met the love of her life, Lazarus. It was a whirlwind romance, and soon they were back in Canada working hard and starting a family. Mom ran a very busy household raising five children and working as a seamstress. A woman of many accomplishments, her greatest pride and joy were her children and her 11 grandchildren, many of whom she helped to raise. Our home was always filled with the smells of great food and the laughter of friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at THE ELGIN MILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East (South-East corner of Elgin Mills Rd. E. and Leslie), on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in our chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., visitation 1 hour prior, followed by interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hellenic Home for the Aged or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 6, 2019