GRZESIK, P.Eng., EDWARD It is with inconsolable sadness that our beloved Santa Claus has hung up his red suit. Loving husband and dance partner to Krystina for 48 years. Much loved father to Diane (Mark Belvedere), Andrea, Eva and Stephanie (Paul Clynch). Dzja Dzja to grandchildren Gabrielle, John and Charlotte. Survived by his sister Helena (Rob Patterson) and sister-in-law Suzanne (Ray Ryan), nephews Christopher (Rosa Conte) and Kyle. He will also be missed by his 4-legged amigo, CAT. His distinguished career began at CSA after his graduation from the University of Toronto in 1966. In the late 1970's, he moved to the Ontario Ministry of Energy where he worked tirelessly for 35 years. His energy efficiency standards and third-party verification programs have been adopted across Canada and used also internationally. His professional music career started with Ed Guca and The Polish Canadians. They traveled throughout Ontario, into the USA and Europe. Later they were known as The Canadian Fiddlestix. We are especially grateful to the Mississauga Trillium Health Centre, for their commitment and exceptional care for ensuring Ed's comfort during his battle with cancer. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation.

