LESSLAR, P.Eng., GODFREY Godfrey passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on April 8, 2019, at the age of 87, after a courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of 54 years to Grace. Cherished father to Cynthia (George Leask) and Valerie. Beloved brother to Evelyn Lesslar Bingham, Hazel Lesslar, the late Joyce Jayesuria and the late Maureen Lesslar. Friends and family will gather at the Crestview Chapel at Glen Oaks Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for visitation from 1 p.m., service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation, Acclaim Health, or the .
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019