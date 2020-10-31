1/1
P.ENG 5T5 DAVID BRUCE SAMPSON
SAMPSON, P.ENG 5T5, DAVID BRUCE May 1932 - October 2020 A true gentleman. David passed away peacefully in his 89th year at Humber River Hospital. Only son of Norman Sampson of Liverpool and Grace Brick of Toronto he leaves his family who loved him and will miss him very much. He is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Walters) of 56 wonderful years, and their two daughters - Tanya (Brian Hogan) and Janet (Richard McMichael) and their 3 very loved grandchildren - Amanda, Philip and Thomas. He lived a full and happy life, travelling the world and enjoying time with family. He had a successful career as a civil engineer with Delcan and Acres engineering consulting firms. He enjoyed supporting his community and his profession as past President of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Ontario (ACEO), past President of the Association of Consulting Engineers of Canada (ACEC) and past President of Toronto Eglinton Rotary. Below is a verse written by David's father, Norman. I do not like to be remembered, Nor mourned with useless tears when I am gone, Better, the picture be dismembered, The sharp farewell - and then the journey on, My only wish - that sadness end with dying That wiped from memory, the crying And those I leave find hope to build on. A family service has already taken place. Special thanks to the medical professionals at Humber River Hospital, and LHIN Homecare Services. Please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
