PENNY DOINIDIS

Service Information
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON
M2M 3W9
(416)-221-1159
Obituary

DOINIDIS, PENNY Beloved mother and grandmother Penny Doinidis, passed away peacefully at age 82, on the morning of Friday, May 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Daphne; her son, Steve; her two granddaughters, Savoula and Stephanie; and her two brothers, George and Nick Kourous and their families. Penny was well-loved by all who knew her, including friends, family and the staff and residents at the Hellenic Home in Scarborough. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6th from 7-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 10 a.m. at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church (222 Burbank Dr.). Interment to follow at York Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Hellenic Home for the Aged. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019
