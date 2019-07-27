LOZOWSKIJ, PENNY ELIZABETH April 1, 1952 - July 15, 2019 Penny lost her battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and pneumonia. Special thanks to Dr. Sandra Marcus and RN Ekta Singh, two of the most beautiful and compassionate people on Earth. Also thank you to the too numerous to mention caregivers that assisted Penny through her condition these many years. Penny, the daughter of Harvey and Isabel Stiner, leaves behind her sister Merrilee, husband Orest, sons Adam, Daniel and Alexander. She will be missed by her extended family, business associates, poker buddies, friends and neighbours. A celebration of Penny's life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 4:00-7:00 p.m. at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Cornerstone Community Association Durham Inc.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019