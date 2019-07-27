YUNGBLUT, PERCY FREDRICK At the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his 84th year. Percy Yungblut of Big Cedar Estates in Oro-Medonte, beloved husband of Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Yungblut (nee Ayton) of 56 years. Loving father of Wendy Chabot and Rhonda Buck (Andrew). Cherished grandfather of Courtney, Meghan and Haley. A celebration of Percy's Life will be held at the Couchiching Golf Club, 370 Peter St. N., Orillia, on Saturday, August 3rd from 2-5 p.m. Memorial donations to Diabetes Canada or the would be appreciated, and may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019