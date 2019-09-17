MURRAY, PERCY GALENTO Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband to Brenda. Loving father to Arlene, Karen and Collette. Loving grandfather to LaShawn. Percy was predeceased by his mother Clarissa Murray and brother Michael Murray. He will be fondly remembered by his siblings, nephew Dwayne (Jeff) Murray, niece Glendacy Thom, cousins, extended family members, close friends and colleagues. Family and friends are welcomed to visit Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Friday, September 20th, from 4-9 p.m. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at St. Philip's Anglican Church, 31 St. Phillips Rd., Etobicoke, on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Philip's Anglican Churchyard. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019