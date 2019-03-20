Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PERCY VICTOR BAILEY. View Sign





BAILEY, PERCY VICTOR It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Percy Victor Bailey, who passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Mary of 62 years, his daughter Alison (John), son Stuart (Barbara); his grandchildren Kirsten (Jeff), Katie (Travis), Amy, John Robert, Jacob, Ben, James and David; his great-grandchildren Leith and Clara. Also left to mourn are siblings Hilda, Kitty, Peter (Pauline), Dorothy, Terry (Eileen), Ray (Lorna); and many nieces and nephews. Percy was predeceased by siblings Arthur Ernest, Sylvia, Charles and Bob. Longtime friend of Margaret and the late George Taylor (Family), Barbara and the late Cyril Isaac (Family), Winnie and Jack Liddell (Family). Percy retired from his working career at the Ministry of Government Services in 1992 and enjoyed many years at the cottage on Georgian Bay. A private family service has already been held. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Percy's care support workers, especially Martin and Natasha for their kindness, care and devotion and also to the staff at St. Joseph's hospital. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close