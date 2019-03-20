BAILEY, PERCY VICTOR It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Percy Victor Bailey, who passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Mary of 62 years, his daughter Alison (John), son Stuart (Barbara); his grandchildren Kirsten (Jeff), Katie (Travis), Amy, John Robert, Jacob, Ben, James and David; his great-grandchildren Leith and Clara. Also left to mourn are siblings Hilda, Kitty, Peter (Pauline), Dorothy, Terry (Eileen), Ray (Lorna); and many nieces and nephews. Percy was predeceased by siblings Arthur Ernest, Sylvia, Charles and Bob. Longtime friend of Margaret and the late George Taylor (Family), Barbara and the late Cyril Isaac (Family), Winnie and Jack Liddell (Family). Percy retired from his working career at the Ministry of Government Services in 1992 and enjoyed many years at the cottage on Georgian Bay. A private family service has already been held. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Percy's care support workers, especially Martin and Natasha for their kindness, care and devotion and also to the staff at St. Joseph's hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PERCY VICTOR BAILEY.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019