LECCE, PERILIO With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Perilio Lecce ("Lecce") on April 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 59 years to Liberata and cherished father to Anna (Tony Paolella) and Josie (Riccardo Di Vito). Proud Nonno of Alissa, Liana, Sara, and Mark and Bisnonno of Matteo. Predeceased by his little brother Antonio, sister Ida and brother Orazio. Perilio is survived by his sisters Maria, Elena and Antonietta and brother Antonio. Loving brother-in-law to Virginia, late Angelo, Mario, Domenico and Viviane. He will be forever in the hearts of his many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St.) on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4, 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.) on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St.). In memory of Perilio, donations may be made to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.



