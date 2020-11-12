1/
Petar BICANIC
BICANIC, Petar March 15, 1939 - November 8, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Petar Bicanic announces his passing on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He will be lovingly and forever remembered by his wife Nada, son Mike, wife Nicole and family, daughter Maryann, husband John and family. Petar will be fondly remembered as Dedo by his seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Tyler, Jordan, Joshua, Victoria, Jenson and Lyndon. Petar's family meant the world to him and he will be in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Petar Bicanic. Thank you for your generosity and kindness.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
