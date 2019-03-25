SAMARDZIJA, PETAR Passed away suddenly at Wesburn Manor in Etobicoke, on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Marta and loving father to Marta (Rev. Srdjan) and Nick (Ilinka). Proud "Deda" to Natalie (Misha), Olga (Goran), George (Maria), Aleks (Jelena) and Elena. Cherished Great Grandfather to Aleks, Stefan, Maya, Tijana, Mila, Adrijana and Natalie. Petar will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and extended family in the United States and Serbia. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME, "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga), on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Prayers to be held at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at All Serbian Saints Orthodox Church (1375 Blundell Road, Mississauga). Interment to follow at York Cemetery (160 Beecroft Road, North York). Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2019