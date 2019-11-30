EDGE, PETE Lifelong member of the BDR's, retired City of North York employee. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by friends and family on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Kathleen and brother John. Loving uncle of Randall, Alan (Nancy), Frank (Mary), Rob (Julie), Jocelyn and Kelly and great-uncle to Michael, Kyle, Kiera and Kayla. He will be fondly remembered and forever loved by all his family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Thursday, December 5th from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, December 6th from 11 a.m. until the time of the celebration of Pete's life in the chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Make a Wish Canada would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com "He will always be remembered as the brightest diamond".
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019