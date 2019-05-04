TINSLEY, PETER A. September 30, 1950 - April 26, 2019 LCol (Ret'd) Peacefully at home with his family and friends by his side. The loving husband of Merry (nee Grundy), proud father of Katie Holt (Jeff) and "GP" to his grandchildren Peter and Sara of Belleville. Survived by his niece and goddaughter Lindsay Corley (nee Tinsley), nephew Blake Tinsley and niece BJ Tinsley, cousins Nancy Hough and Susan Goodwin. Predeceased by his mother Bea and brother Brian. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Legion Poppy Fund or the A.L.S. Society of Ontario. A Memorial Service will be held at the BURKE FUNERAL HOME, (613-968-6968), 150 Church St., Belleville, on Friday, May 10th at 1:00 p.m. Visitation commencing from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019